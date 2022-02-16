HT Auto
Home Cars XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs

XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs

Mahindra and Mahindra has tied up with a vehicle leasing platform called Quicklyz to offer subscription on as many as seven of its existing models.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 04:04 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has tied up with a vehicle leasing platform called Quicklyz to offer subscription on as many as seven of its existing models, which include its flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar.
Mahindra and Mahindra has tied up with a vehicle leasing platform called Quicklyz to offer subscription on as many as seven of its existing models, which include its flagship SUVs XUV700 and Thar.

If you are eager to own a Mahindra XUV700 or the new Thar SUVs, you can avoid long waiting periods to get one through Mahindra's new vehicle subscription programme. The carmaker has tied up with vehicle leasing platform Qyicklyz to offer some of its flagship models for subscription.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The subscription programme will be available on Mahindra Auto's portal and across its dealership network as well as Quicklyz. The subscription model is available to customers in eight cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The subscription model offers Mahindra cars at a monthly rental of 21,000. The rental includes cost of insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance with no additional down payment. The platform will offer the choice of tenure between 24 months and 60 months. Customers will also have the flexibility to select annual kilometer options, starting with 10,000 km per year, according to the statement.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer of the automotive division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, "The 'pay per use' model has been specifically designed keeping in mind the changing customer needs. Offering leasing options to customers through our sales channels will provide customers with flexibility and transparency in a simple and convenient manner. Quiklyz will help us target and leverage the potential of India's expanding car leasing market, further broadening our consumer portfolio."

(Also read: Booked a Thar or XUV700 but staring at a wait? Mahindra reveals why)

Nakra said that customers will also be able to choose their preferred vehicles with the option to return, buy back or upgrade to a newer model at the end of the tenure.

Turra Mohammed, Senior Vice President and Business Head at Quiklyz, said, "Vehicle leasing and subscription are becoming a new normal and cost-effective means of accessing a vehicle."

According to Tura, the vehicle subscription industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15-20 per cent in the next 5-10 years making it one of the fast-growing markets in India.

"We are delighted to offer the complete range of SUVs (sports utility vehicles) from Mahindra on leasing through a digital platform. Our aim is to build a strong foothold in this market and further bolster Quiklyz's brand presence," Tura said.

Quiklyz also has the largest portfolio of electric vehicles on its subscription platforms. As part of this partnership, Quiklyz will offer Mahindra's Treo load vehicles for e-commerce fleet operators.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 04:04 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Thar Mahindra XUV700 XUV700 Mahindra XUV300 XUV300 Mahindra Scorpio Scorpio Mahindra Bolero Neo Bolero Neo
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

This Formula drive simulator, with jet tech, costs over ₹1 cr. What's special?
This Formula drive simulator, with jet tech, costs over 1 cr. What's special?
EVRE plans to set up EV charging stations at all GoMechanic service workshops
EVRE plans to set up EV charging stations at all GoMechanic service workshops
Tesla secures lithium supply for EV from Australia's Liontown
Tesla secures lithium supply for EV from Australia's Liontown
XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs
XUV700 to Thar, Mahindra offers subscription model for its new SUVs
Flying taxi service to get a boost, AirAsia to launch a 100 strong fleet
Flying taxi service to get a boost, AirAsia to launch a 100 strong fleet

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city