Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Major confirmed car launches in December 2024
- December 2024 is slated to witness a host of car launches, from different brands across different segments.
The year 2024 witnessed a wide range of exciting car launches in India, from different brands and across different segments. With the year concluding in a few weeks, the last month of the year will also see some exciting cars being launched in the country's passenger vehicle market.
Some of the carmakers have already announced the launch dates of their respective passenger vehicles. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the passenger vehicles being launched in India in December 2024.
The Honda Amaze is gearing up for a generational update on December 4. The Japanese carmaker has released a few teaser images of the upcoming iteration of the sub-compact sedan. The new generation Honda Amaze comes with a complete design overhaul which makes it look like a smaller Honda City with a face inspired by Honda Elevate. The new Amaze gets LED projector headlamps, a larger and revised radiator grille, LED projector fog lamps, redesigned LED taillights etc. Also, the sedan gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system, revamped instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, sunroof etc. On the safety front, the sedan will get an ADAS suite, six airbags, electronic stability control and a reverse parking camera among others. Powering the sedan will be the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that works in the outgoing Amaze. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic unit.
The Kia Syros SUV is all set to be the next big launch from the South Korean automaker in India. The carmaker has already confirmed the launch date of the SUV for December 19. Upon launch, the Kia Syros will be slotted between the Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. Also, it will compete with rivals such as sub-compact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc. Kia has already teased the design of the SUV, revealing a few design elements, which include vertically stacked LED headlamps, vertical LED daytime running lights, a flat roof, and a boxy shape. The SUV is expected to get a dual display setup combining the touchscreen infotainment system and an instrument cluster etc. Other design elements would include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger etc. Safety features could include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a reversing camera, and electronic stability control (ESC).
Toyota globally uncovered the new-generation Camry in late 2023, and now the sedan is slated to launch in India on December 11. Being a new generation model, the new Toyota Camry incorporates a fresh design, including a larger front grille, sharper LED headlights and LED tail lights. The sedan runs on new design 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the new Camry gets a big 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Other features on board the new Toyota Camry include a 10-inch heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, telematics, connected car tech, dual-zone AC, and ventilated/heated seats with powered and memory functions. Powering the sedan will be an updated 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with Toyota’s strong hybrid system.
