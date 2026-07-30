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DISCONTINUED

MAHINDRA XUV500

₹13.15 - 19.98 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Mahindra XUV500 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Mahindra XUV500 Alternatives

Mahindra Scorpio

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Mahindra XUV500 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2179 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.1 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    93 litres
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All XUV500 SpecsView specs icon

Mahindra XUV500 Variants

Mahindra XUV500 price starts at ₹ 13.15 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV500 comes in 7 variants. Mahindra XUV500's top variant is W11 Opt AT.
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Icon checkAll
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
7 Variants Available
XUV500 W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
XUV500 W7
₹15.46 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
XUV500 W7 AT
₹16.67 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra XUV500 Visual Comparison

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Mahindra XUV500 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500 image
Rs. 13.15 LakhsOnwards-153 bhp360 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6200934585189017855.6
Mahindra ScorpioMahindra Scorpio imageRs. 13 LakhsOnwards
4.66
130 bhp300 NmManualSUV2--4456 mm1820 mm1995 mm5.4 metresXUV500VSScorpio
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
182 bhp450 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7200 mm-4695 mm1890 mm1755 mm-XUV500VSXUV 7XO
Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresXUV500VSGurkha
Hyundai CretaHyundai Creta imageRs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
4.3641
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-433 litres4300 mm1790 mm1635 mm5.3 metresXUV500VSCreta
Mahindra MarazzoMahindra Marazzo imageRs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
4.3102
121 bhp300 NmManualSUV2-190 liters4585 mm1866 mm1774 mm5.25XUV500VSMarazzo

Mahindra XUV500 Images

Mahindra XUV500 Image 1
Mahindra XUV500 Image 2
Mahindra XUV500 Image 3
Mahindra XUV500 Image 4
Mahindra XUV500 Image 5
Mahindra XUV500 Image 6

Mahindra XUV500 Related News

The Mahindra XUV500 remains a popular SUV among Indian buyers, with many owners now considering a premium upgrade to newer SUVs.
5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from a Mahindra XUV500
30 Jul 2026
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)
New Mahindra SUV teased: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
23 Dec 2022
File photo of Mahindra XUV500.
Mahindra pulls plug on XUV500 after the launch of XUV700
17 Nov 2021
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Lifestyler takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Mahindra XUV500 Related News

Mahindra XUV500 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage15.1 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine2179 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all XUV500 specs and features

Mahindra XUV500 Mileage

Mahindra XUV500 in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra XUV500's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra XUV500 W5 comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
W5
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
15.1

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