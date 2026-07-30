Mahindra XUV500 Key Specs
- Engine2179 cc
- Mileage15.1 kmpl
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space93 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Mahindra XUV500
|Rs. 13.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|153 bhp
|360 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|200
|93
|4585
|1890
|1785
|5.6
|Mahindra Scorpio
|Rs. 13 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|4456 mm
|1820 mm
|1995 mm
|5.4 metres
|XUV500VSScorpio
|Mahindra XUV 7XO
|Rs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
|182 bhp
|450 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|7
|200 mm
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1755 mm
|-
|XUV500VSXUV 7XO
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|XUV500VSGurkha
|Hyundai Creta
|Rs. 10.91 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|433 litres
|4300 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|5.3 metres
|XUV500VSCreta
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Rs. 14.06 LakhsOnwards
|121 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|190 liters
|4585 mm
|1866 mm
|1774 mm
|5.25
|XUV500VSMarazzo
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|15.1 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|2179 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
Mahindra XUV500 in India is available in Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra XUV500's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra XUV500 W5 comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.
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