New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra has teased a new SUV that India will get to see next year. The teaser is an image of a SUV that is covered but some silhouette is still visible. When Mahindra launched the XUV700 last year, they announced that the XUV500 will come back as a 5-seater version but that did not happen.

Having said that, the silhouette of the SUV is different from the XUV500. So, this is not the XUV500 that has now been discontinued. Instead, the profile looks similar to Mahindra's BE concepts that were showcased back in August 2022.

The roof and the bonnet are quite flat and the rear wheel arches are pronounced whose crease extends to the rear. Speaking of the rear, it has a bit of a hunchback style and a raked rear windshield. As of now, nothing else is known about the new SUV.

From the image, it seems like the new Mahindra SUV measures more than 4 metres but it is still smaller than the XUV700. So, it seems like the new SUV will sit below the XUV700. It will fill up the gap that the manufacturer has in its lineup since the XUV500 was discontinued.

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.

As of now, the details about the new Mahindra SUV are scarce. It is expected that it would go against Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Also Read : Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform

Powering the new SUV could be the engines from the XUV300 so there could be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both engines already produce the most torque in the segment. In fact, the 1.2-litre engine with direct injection is the most powerful petrol engine in the segment. When compared, the Scorpio, XUV700 and Thar are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

