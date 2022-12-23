HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News New Mahindra Suv Teased By Pratap Bose: Is Xuv500 Coming Back To Rival Creta?

New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer at Mahindra & Mahindra has teased a new SUV that India will get to see next year. The teaser is an image of a SUV that is covered but some silhouette is still visible. When Mahindra launched the XUV700 last year, they announced that the XUV500 will come back as a 5-seater version but that did not happen.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2022, 10:00 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)
The new SUV seems smaller than the XUV700. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/pratapbose_)

Having said that, the silhouette of the SUV is different from the XUV500. So, this is not the XUV500 that has now been discontinued. Instead, the profile looks similar to Mahindra's BE concepts that were showcased back in August 2022.

The roof and the bonnet are quite flat and the rear wheel arches are pronounced whose crease extends to the rear. Speaking of the rear, it has a bit of a hunchback style and a raked rear windshield. As of now, nothing else is known about the new SUV.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.79 - 15.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

From the image, it seems like the new Mahindra SUV measures more than 4 metres but it is still smaller than the XUV700. So, it seems like the new SUV will sit below the XUV700. It will fill up the gap that the manufacturer has in its lineup since the XUV500 was discontinued.

Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.

As of now, the details about the new Mahindra SUV are scarce. It is expected that it would go against Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Also Read : Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform

Powering the new SUV could be the engines from the XUV300 so there could be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both engines already produce the most torque in the segment. In fact, the 1.2-litre engine with direct injection is the most powerful petrol engine in the segment. When compared, the Scorpio, XUV700 and Thar are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

 

 

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2022, 10:00 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra and Mahindra XUV700 XUV500
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
The 2023 BMW i7 will arrive alongside the new-gen 7 Series in India on January 7, 2022
New generation BMW 7 Series & i7 electric sedan get a launch date for India
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169

Latest News

Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
New Mahindra SUV teased by Pratap Bose: Is XUV500 coming back to rival Creta?
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
New-gen Lexus RX teased for India, to be unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
This Chinese car can fly over traffic jams
This Chinese car can fly over traffic jams
India sees road accidents spike in 2021 despite Centre's attempt to reduce them
India sees road accidents spike in 2021 despite Centre's attempt to reduce them

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city