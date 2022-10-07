Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched, will rival Hyundai Venue Turbo

Mahindra has launched the new XUV300 TurboSport in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is powered by the new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol motor. Apart from this, XUV300 is also available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Mahindra has also made some cosmetic tweaks to the TurboSport variants so that it stands out from the rest of the XUV300 trims.

Variant Mono Tone (Price in ex-showroom) Dual Tone (Price in ex-showroom) W6 TGDi ₹ 10.35 Lakh W8 TGDi ₹ 11.65 Lakh ₹ 11.80 Lakh W8(O) TGDi ₹ 12.75 Lakh ₹ 12.90 Lakh

Mahindra will offer XUV300 TurboSport in three variants. There will be W6, W8 and W8(O). The cosmetic upgrade to the TurboSport variants is gloss black trim on some of the exterior elements. There are also red accents to accentuate the sportiness of the compact SUV. Moreover, there are three new dual-tone colour options which include white with black roof, bronze with black roof and black with white roof. Changes to the interior include a new all-black theme with red and silver accents.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Specs

However, the biggest highlight of the XUV300 TurboSport is its new engine. It is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that now gets a direct injection. So, the power output is bumped up to 130 Ps at 5,000 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-3,750 rpm. In the over-boost function, the torque output is increased to 250 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mahindra will continue to sell the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine along with the new GDi unit. However, the turbo petrol and diesel engine are also offered with a 6-speed AMT, which the GDi engine does not get.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Features

In terms of features, the XUV300 TurboSport comes equipped with dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, an electric sunroof and much more. For safety, there are all-four disc brakes, front parking sensors, 6 airbags, Cornering Brake Control, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and much more.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Rivals

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport will compete against the turbo variants of the Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet.

First Published Date: