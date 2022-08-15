HT Auto
Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform

First of these Mahindra e-SUVs will be launched towards end of 2024, starting with the Indian market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 18:23 PM
Home-grown automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled five electric SUVs under two brands - XUV brand with the Twin Peak logo in Copper and all-new electric-only brand called BE. These electric vehicles namely are - XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The SUVs are based on the new state-of-the-art INGLO EV platform that makes use of Volkswagen's MEB platform components, showcasing the brand's vision for the future of electric mobility. The first four of these e-SUVs will be launched between 2024 and 2026, starting with the Indian market.

The automaker, by 2027, expects that a quarter of the SUVs in its portfolio be electric. The electric vehicles under the Mahindra XUV brand will host a range of products that will build upon the Mahindra legacy with a touch of future technology. These SUVs will have a futuristic design combined with dynamic innovation. On the other hand, the BE brand EVs will sport bold design language.

(Also read | Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets)

The INGLO EV platform features one of the lightest skateboard and class-leading high energy-density batteries. The platform makes use of progressive battery technology, platform architecture, brain power and human machine interface. The name INGLO symbolizes the flow and exchange of energy and emotion as well as a system that brings complete harmony.

Going forward, the INGLO platform will underpin all the Mahindra EVs. The platform has been purpose-built and will feature intelligent and immersive innovations, while serving as the backbone of the Mahindra EV architecture. Further, the platform offers good safety standards, range and efficiency. It enriches the driving experience with a futuristic, augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates.

The platform also gets enhanced aerodynamics, reduced rolling resistance with 5.5 RRC tires and sophisticated zero-drag wheel bearings. It also features high-efficiency cooling & HVAC system with minimal power consumption and class-leading in-class low voltage power consumption.

 

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 18:02 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
