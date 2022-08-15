HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Launches Ev Design Studio In Uk To Develop Cars For Global Markets

Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets

The design studio was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 17:33 PM
Mahindra EV design studio in UK
Mahindra EV design studio in UK
Mahindra EV design studio in UK
Mahindra EV design studio in UK

Mahindra has inaugurated its new design center of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in UK, where it will develop its EV products for global markets. M.A.D.E is a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, and has been established with an aim of creating all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

The design studio was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena. It is located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury, Oxfordshire - a region which is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

M.A.D.E is equipped with state-of-the-art design tools, enabling it to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. It also consists of a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Quick check on all that's new)

The design studio has a staff strength of 30 and is headed by award-winning automotive design veteran Cosimo Amadei. M.A.D.E has been instrumental in the development of three of the five e-SUVs to be showcased as part of Mahindra’s Born Electric launch. “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future," said Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra recently signed an agreement with British International Investment in an effort to increase investment to manufacture its upcoming electric cars for India. The automaker will get 1,925 crore investment from the British firm to help finance the production of Mahindra Electric's upcoming EVs under the Born Electric brand.

 

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 17:19 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch the upcoming scooter, which appears to be new generation Activa.
Honda Activa new generation model teased, to launch soon
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Mahindra unveils five electric SUVs based on new INGLO EV platform
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Stoffel Vandoorne clinches Formula E, Mercedes tops constructors' standings
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to ₹50 lakh
Ola's first electric car will be 'premium', could cost up to 50 lakh
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica
Good news for F1 fans: Now get Max Verstappen's winning Red Bull RB16B replica

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city