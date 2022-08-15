Mahindra launches EV design studio in UK to develop cars for global markets

The design studio was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena.

Mahindra has inaugurated its new design center of excellence, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in UK, where it will develop its EV products for global markets. M.A.D.E is a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra India Design Studio in Mumbai, and has been established with an aim of creating all future Mahindra EVs and advanced vehicle design concepts.

The design studio was inaugurated by Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra along with International Trade Minister for UK, Ranil Jayawardena. It is located at the global automotive and EV hub of Banbury, Oxfordshire - a region which is renowned for its high-end research and academic institutions.

M.A.D.E is equipped with state-of-the-art design tools, enabling it to handle end-to-end design activities including conceptualisation, 3D digital and physical modelling, Class-A surfacing, digital visualisation and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) design. It also consists of a complete digital visualisation suite, clay modelling studio, VR digital modelling and digital as well as physical presentation areas.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Quick check on all that's new)

The design studio has a staff strength of 30 and is headed by award-winning automotive design veteran Cosimo Amadei. M.A.D.E has been instrumental in the development of three of the five e-SUVs to be showcased as part of Mahindra’s Born Electric launch. “Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is another vital node in our neural network of innovation. In 15 short months, their work has already laid the blueprint for an electrifying future," said Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra recently signed an agreement with British International Investment in an effort to increase investment to manufacture its upcoming electric cars for India. The automaker will get ₹1,925 crore investment from the British firm to help finance the production of Mahindra Electric's upcoming EVs under the Born Electric brand.

First Published Date: