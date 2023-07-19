Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra XUV500 comes in seven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV500 measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance of XUV500 is 200. A seven-seat model, Mahindra XUV500 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra XUV500 price starts at ₹ 13.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.44 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV500 comes in 7 variants. Mahindra XUV500 top variant price is ₹ 19.98 Lakhs.
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W7
₹15.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W7 AT
₹16.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
W9
₹17.21 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W9 AT
₹18.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
W11 Opt
₹18.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W11 Opt AT
₹19.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
