Mahindra XUV500 comes in seven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV500 measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ground clearance of XUV500 is 200. A seven-seat model, Mahindra XUV500 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.