6/17

Mahindra XUV500

13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra XUV500 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra XUV500 Specs

Mahindra XUV500 comes in seven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The XUV500 measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The ...Read More

Mahindra XUV500 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
W11 Opt AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
mHawk155
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1057
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
McPherson type with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 60 R18
Height
1785
Ground Clearance
200
Length
4585
Width
1890
Wheelbase
2700
Bootspace
93
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Side Panels
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
Yes
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ANCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Vinyl + Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Premium Tan & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

XUV500 vs Scorpio-N
XUV500 vs Safari
XUV500 vs Scorpio Clas...
XUV500 vs Marazzo
Mahindra XUV500 Variants & Price List

Mahindra XUV500 price starts at ₹ 13.15 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 21.44 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV500 comes in 7 variants. Mahindra XUV500 top variant price is ₹ 19.98 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
W5
W5
13.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W7
W7
15.46 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W7 AT
W7 AT
16.67 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
W9
W9
17.21 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W9 AT
W9 AT
18.42 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
W11 Opt
W11 Opt
18.77 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
W11 Opt AT
19.98 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

