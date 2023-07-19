HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Xuv500 Coupe Spotted For The First Time: Details

Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details

Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the XUV500 Aero at the Auto Expo. As the name suggests, it would be an SUV-coupe version of the XUV500. Now, the test mule of the vehicle has been spotted for the first time on Indian roads. Along with it, there was a test mule of the XUV 700 as well.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)

In the short video, not much can be seen about the coupe SUV. A few things that we notice are the steel rims and it seems like the coupe SUV will use flush-sitting door handles. There is a sloping roof line and Mahindra has hidden the rear of the SUV.

Luxury manufacturers are already selling SUV coupes in the Indian market. Mahindra was developing an SUV coupe back in 2016. However, the project was shelved because the selling price of the vehicle would have been too high for that time. However, after the huge success of the XUV700 and the discontinuation of the XUV500, there is a void in the portfolio of the manufacturer. A new SUV needs to sit between the XUV300 and the XUV700.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
₹ 10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The new SUV will be going against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Initially, the Mahindra SUV was being co-developed with the Ford. However, the joint venture came to an end. Because of this, the project was delayed. It seems like the new Coupe SUV might make its debut sometime next year. Powering the XUV500 Coupe could use a new 1.5-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Also Read : Indian Army orders 1,850 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra is not the only one who is working on an SUV Coupe. Tata Motors is also developing a new coupe SUV and they have showcased its concept version, it is called Curvv and will make its official debut next year. The coupe SUV will be first sold as an EV only and the ICE engines will be introduced later.

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Selleys RP7 (105 Ml, Clear) Multipurpose Lubricant,Cleaner for Chimney,Rust Remover, Auto Maintenance,Loosens Stuck Parts, Removes Stain & Sticky Residue, Descaling & Cleaning Agent
Rs. 99 Rs. 300
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.