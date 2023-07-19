Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details

Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra showcased the XUV500 Aero at the Auto Expo. As the name suggests, it would be an SUV-coupe version of the XUV500. Now, the test mule of the vehicle has been spotted for the first time on Indian roads. Along with it, there was a test mule of the XUV 700 as well.

In the short video, not much can be seen about the coupe SUV. A few things that we notice are the steel rims and it seems like the coupe SUV will use flush-sitting door handles. There is a sloping roof line and Mahindra has hidden the rear of the SUV.

Luxury manufacturers are already selling SUV coupes in the Indian market. Mahindra was developing an SUV coupe back in 2016. However, the project was shelved because the selling price of the vehicle would have been too high for that time. However, after the huge success of the XUV700 and the discontinuation of the XUV500, there is a void in the portfolio of the manufacturer. A new SUV needs to sit between the XUV300 and the XUV700.

The new SUV will be going against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. Initially, the Mahindra SUV was being co-developed with the Ford. However, the joint venture came to an end. Because of this, the project was delayed. It seems like the new Coupe SUV might make its debut sometime next year. Powering the XUV500 Coupe could use a new 1.5-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra is not the only one who is working on an SUV Coupe. Tata Motors is also developing a new coupe SUV and they have showcased its concept version, it is called Curvv and will make its official debut next year. The coupe SUV will be first sold as an EV only and the ICE engines will be introduced later.

