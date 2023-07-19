In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5, Tata Harrier Price starts at Rs. 12.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Harrier: 1498 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV500 vs Harrier Comparison