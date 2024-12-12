Planning to install an aftermarket CNG kit in your car? Key tips you must keep in mind
- Before installing an aftermarket CNG kit on a car, it is important to weigh both the benefits and limitations.
With the petrol and diesel prices being at an all-time high level in India, the popularity of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powertrains is increasing across the country. CNG has been known as a cheaper alternative to petrol and diesel, as well as burning it emits fewer pollutants into the environment. The cheaper pricing of CNG results in a significantly lower cost of ownership for the vehicle owner.
With the popularity and demand for CNG rising, some carmakers have started offering petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain-equipped cars in the country. However, for the cars that don't come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit, it can be installed from aftermarket. This flexibility too has helped the growth of the installation of aftermarket CNG kits on vehicles, alongside other factors such as regulatory leniency towards CNG vehicles as well as the rising number of CNG refilling stations.
While Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai along with Tata Motors are the OEMs that offer factory-fitted CNG cars in India, the new Honda Amaze too will come with CNG kits, which will be fitted at dealer level. This move comes as a testimony to the rising demand for CNG cars.
If you are planning to install an aftermarket CNG kit on your car, here are some important things you must remember.
Only petrol cars can accommodate a CNG kit. Diesel engines cannot work with CNG. Also, not all petrol cars are suitable to work with CNG kit. Older cars might not be able to switch to a CNG kit. Hence, make sure your car is fit to accommodate a CNG kit.
If you are installing a CNG kit from the aftermarket, make sure to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to update the car's registration certificate (RC). The fuel type mentioned on the RC needs to be changed and the CNG powertrain needs to be endorsed on that by the RTO. Only after that, you can drive the vehicle on the road with an updated paperwork.
Cars with factory-fitted CNG kits are more expensive, but they ensure peace of mind as they come with the car manufacturer's warranty and are supported by the OEM's service network. On the other hand, aftermarket CNG kits are more affordable but there are safety concerns such as gas leakage. Hence, make sure to purchase and install CNG retrofit kits from registered dealers only.
CNG fuel costs are lower than petrol, but the insurance premium for CNG cars is higher than for petrol-only or diesel-only models. If you are retrofitting the CNG kit from the aftermarket, make sure to update the paperwork from RTO and inform the insurance company immediately after conversion, as the current policy will be void once the CNG kit is installed. Also, this will result in you paying a higher premium for insurance coverage.
CNG-powered cars are fuel efficient and reduce the owner's fuel costs significantly. However, on the downside, CNG cars require more frequent servicing, and the boot storage space is reduced due to the CNG tank. Additionally, CNG cars lose out on performance as well, with initial acceleration being much more subdued compared to their petrol only counterparts.
