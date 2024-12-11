2024 Honda Amaze gets CNG option, but with a twist. Here's the lowdown

The 2024 Honda Amaze was launched starting at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom. The third generation of the sub compact sedan was launched with a 1.2 litre petrol engine only. Interestingly, now the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival can be had with CNG option as well, however with a twist.

The 2024 Honda Amaze, priced from ₹8 lakh to ₹10.9 lakh (both ex-showroom) boasts a Level-2 ADAS suite. It is available in three variants, V, VX, an

Many of the Honda dealers have reported that they are converting the 2024 Honda Amaze to CNG model. However, unlike a regular aftermarket conversion, this conversion is done in partnership with RTO and RTO-approved CNG conversion is used only. The dealers are charging ₹1 lakh for the conversion, however the final amount will differ based on the state taxation structure.

After the conversion is completed, customers will need to sign additional paperwork at the dealership. Once all the required procedures are finalised, the dealer will resubmit the vehicle to the RTO for updating the fuel type to petrol-CNG. Just like the second generation Amaze, the new model will also use the Lovato CNG kit.

Lovato is a trusted name in the aftermarket, and comes with a 60-liter capacity tank. This tank will be installed in the trunk, which will slightly decrease the available cargo space. Additionally, while the 1.2 litre four cylinder petrol engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, with the CNG conversion, the sub compact sedan is expected to produce lower output.

Honda Amaze: Features and variants

The new Honda Amaze will be available in three trim levels, beginning with the V trim. The other models, dubbed VX and ZX, get Honda sensing features. With this, the car is offered in six different variants: V 1.2 Petrol MT, VX 1.2 Petrol MT, V 1.2 Petrol CVT, and ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT.

The base Amaze model costs ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission and ₹9.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CVT. The VX with the manual costs ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the ZX with the same starts at ₹9.70 lakh. The ZX 1.2 Petrol CVT is the top-spec Amaze and costs ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, in terms of tech, with the third-generation upgrade, the Honda Amaze has a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. This is the same unit included in the Honda Elevate V and VX versions. The driver also receives a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster.

The second row is treated with rear AC vents on the front centre armrest, and the AC blower motor has been improved with a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Other incorporated features and interior elements include a wireless charging compartment, fully automatic climate control, and a rear center armrest with cupholders.

The most notable upgrade however is the camera-based Honda Sensing ADAS package. The new Amaze is the first in the Indian compact sedan market to include ADAS features, such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. This makes the 2024 Amaze one of the most affordable vehicles with an ADAS suite. The car further boasts six airbags, VSA, and hill start assist.

