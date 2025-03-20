BMW and MINI cars to get more expensive by up to 3 per cent from April 2025

The BMW Group will increase prices across all BMW and MINI cars in India from April 1, 2025. The automaker has confirmed that prices will rise by up to three per cent across the lineup. That said, the quantum of the price hike will vary depending on the model and variant. BMW has a wide range of offerings in India starting with the BMW 2 Series and going all the way up to the BMW XM . Meanwhile, the MINI range comprises the Cooper S and new-gen Countryman .

BMW & MINI Cars To Get More Expensive

BMW has not revealed the reason for the price hike but rising input costs was likely a contributing factor to the automaker’s decision. Notably, the Munich-based automaker is the first luxury player to announce a price increment in the new financial year. So far, mass-market auto manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Kia, and Hyundai have announced price hikes across their respective model ranges from April onwards.

BMW introduced three important products since the start of 2025, including the new-generation X3, the India-specific iX1 LWB, and the new MINI Cooper S JCW Edition

BMW has an expansive lineup on sale in India comprising locally assembled and fully imported models. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series LWB, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i, and iX1 LWB are all locally assembled models. On the other hand, the BMW i4, i5, i7, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe and XM Hybrid SUV arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs). The MINI range comprising the Cooper S and all-electric Countryman are full imports as well.

BMW Cars Launched In India In 2025

On the product front, BMW launched three new offerings in this quarter. The new-generation BMW X3 was launched with prices starting at ₹75.80 lakh, while the India-specific iX1 LWB arrived carrying a delectable price tag of ₹49 lakh. Lastly, the new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) edition was launched priced at ₹55.90 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). All three models were launched at the Auto Expo 2025. Deliveries commenced for the new X3 and iX1 LWB earlier in the year, while customers will get their hands on the MINI Cooper S JCW from April onwards.

