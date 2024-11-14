The sub-compact SUV scored 50star for both adult and child occupant protection
The SUV scored 29.36 points out of 32 for adult protection
For child occupant protection, it scored 43 points out of 49
In frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 13.36 points out of 16
In the side movable deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 16 points out of 16
The safety rating scored at Bharat NCAP crash test applies to all the variants of Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV
The Mahindra XUV 3XO was tested alongside its two sibings XUV400 EV and Thar Roxx
Both Mahindra Thar Roxx and XUV400 scored 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests
Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a plethora of safety features including frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC as standard