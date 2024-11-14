Mahindra XUV 3XO has scored a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Published Nov 14, 2024

The sub-compact SUV scored 50star for both adult and child occupant protection

The SUV scored 29.36 points out of 32 for adult protection

For child occupant protection, it scored 43 points out of 49

In frontal offset deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 13.36 points out of 16

In the side movable deformable barrier test, the SUV scored 16 points out of 16

The safety rating scored at Bharat NCAP crash test applies to all the variants of Mahindra XUV 3XO sub-compact SUV

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was tested alongside its two sibings XUV400 EV and Thar Roxx

Both Mahindra Thar Roxx and XUV400 scored 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a plethora of safety features including frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC as standard
