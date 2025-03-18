HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 18, 2025: Audi announces massive job cuts, will fire 7,500 employees

HT Auto
Updated on: 18 Mar 2025, 08:14 AM
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 18, 2025
Latest news on March 18, 2025: Audi will slash 8% of its global workforce, which comes as a major blow to the German auto industry.
Latest news on March 18, 2025: Audi will slash 8% of its global workforce, which comes as a major blow to the German auto industry.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
18 Mar 2025, 08:14 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Audi announces massive job cuts, will fire 7,500 employees

  • Audi will slash 8% of its global workforce.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 07:49 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BYD's new Super e-Platform promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, almost as fast as ICE cars refuel

  • BYD's Super e-Platform uses redesigned blade batteries that support charging multipliers of up to 10 C and charging power of up to 1,000 kW.
Read the full story here

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Ola Electric shares hit a record low, slump as much as 6.2%

  • Since its high-profile stock market debut, Ola Electric has faced challenges, including declining sales and increased regulatory scrutiny.
Read the full story here

