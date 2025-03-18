LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 18, 2025: Audi announces massive job cuts, will fire 7,500 employees
Latest news on March 18, 2025: Audi will slash 8% of its global workforce, which comes as a major blow to the German auto industry.
18 Mar 2025, 08:14 AM IST
- Audi will slash 8% of its global workforce.
18 Mar 2025, 07:49 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: BYD's new Super e-Platform promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, almost as fast as ICE cars refuel
- BYD's Super e-Platform uses redesigned blade batteries that support charging multipliers of up to 10 C and charging power of up to 1,000 kW.
18 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Ola Electric shares hit a record low, slump as much as 6.2%
- Since its high-profile stock market debut, Ola Electric has faced challenges, including declining sales and increased regulatory scrutiny.
