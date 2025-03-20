LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
Latest news on March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
20 Mar 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
- Nissan Kicks offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in the global market.
20 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Honda cars to follow Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Tata's footsteps; will be dearer from this date
- Honda cars in India will be costlier from April, following the price hike moves by automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors.
20 Mar 2025, 07:05 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 19: Hyundai price hiked, new Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets taxi version, Tata Avinya steering design patent
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
