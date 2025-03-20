HT Auto
Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks Scores 5 Stars In Latin Ncap Crash Test
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 08:39 AM
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to the latest developments from the Indian and global automotive world on March 20, 2025
Latest news on March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Latest news on March 20, 2025: Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
20 Mar 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

  • Nissan Kicks offers both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive in the global market.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda cars to follow Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Tata's footsteps; will be dearer from this date

  • Honda cars in India will be costlier from April, following the price hike moves by automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Tata Motors.
Read the full story here

20 Mar 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, March 19: Hyundai price hiked, new Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets taxi version, Tata Avinya steering design patent

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 07:05 AM IST

