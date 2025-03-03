HT Auto
Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today March 3, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250r Bookings Will Commence On This Date, Deliveries Likely From March End
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today March 3, 2025: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings will commence on this date, deliveries likely from March-end

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM
BYD
Hero XPulse 210 comes promising more powerful performance than the XPulse 200 4V.
BYD
Latest news on March 3, 2025: Hero XPulse 210 comes promising more powerful performance than the XPulse 200 4V.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
03 Mar 2025, 07:23 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Hero Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R bookings will commence on this date, deliveries likely from March-end

  • Hero Xpulse 210 is available in two trims - base and top.
Read the full story here

03 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Chinese electric carmakers are facing a reality check in Southeast Asia

  • While Southeast Asia’s upwardly mobile population may aspire to own EVs, the still-pricey cars are beyond the reach of many.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2025, 07:08 AM IST

