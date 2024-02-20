Tata Punch on road price in Panvel starts from Rs. 6.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.52 Lakhs in Panvel. The lowest price model is Tata Punch on road price in Panvel starts from Rs. 6.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Punch top variant goes up to Rs. 7.52 Lakhs in Panvel. The lowest price model is Tata Punch Pure MT and the most priced model is Tata Punch Adventure MT. Visit your nearest Tata Punch dealers and showrooms in Panvel for best offers. Tata Punch on road price breakup in Panvel includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Punch is mainly compared to Nissan Magnite which starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Panvel and Renault Kiger starting at Rs. 6 Lakhs in Panvel. Variants On-Road Price Tata Punch Pure MT ₹ 6.49 Lakhs Tata Punch Pure Rhythm Pack ₹ 6.89 Lakhs Tata Punch Adventure MT ₹ 7.52 Lakhs