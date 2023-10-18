Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsRenaultTriberOn Road Price in Mahrajganj

Renault Triber On Road Price in Mahrajganj

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Triber Price in Mahrajganj

Renault Triber on road price in Mahrajganj starts from Rs. 7.53 Lakhs. The on road price for Renault Triber top variant goes up to Rs. 7.59 Lakhs in Mahrajganj. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Renault Triber RXL EASY-R AMT₹ 7.53 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXE₹ 6.27 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXL₹ 6.98 Lakhs
Renault Triber RXT₹ 7.59 Lakhs
...Read More

Renault Triber Variant Wise Price List in Mahrajganj

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹7.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,63,200
RTO
58,056
Insurance
31,604
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mahrajganj
7,53,360
EMI@16,193/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
RXE
₹6.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
RXL
₹6.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
RXT
₹7.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
999 cc
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Renault Triber Alternatives

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Exter Price in Delhi
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Punch Price in Delhi
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Sonet Price in Delhi
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Kiger Price in Delhi
Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
KUV100 NXT Price in Delhi

Popular Renault Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Renault Cars

Renault Triber News

The offers extend to the Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with benefits for private and corporate buyers, and special discounts for rural customers
Renault rolls out special offers for the festive season, benefits up to 65,000 on Kwid, Triber & Kiger
18 Oct 2023
Renault has introduced a new Urban Night limited edition versions of its popular models Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India.
Renault launches limited special editions of Kiger, Triber and Kwid ahead of festive season
1 Sept 2023
Renault Triber AMT with BS6 Phase II being delivered to a customer
Renault begins deliveries of BS6 Phase II Kiger, Triber AMT models
7 Jun 2023
Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber form the India portfolio of Renault.
Kiger, Kwid and Triber help Renault India achieve 9 lakh sales milestone
31 May 2023
Renault is offering up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62,000 discount on its models, depending on variants, in May.
Renault Kwid to Triber: Discounts of up to 62,000 in May
8 May 2023
View all
 Renault Triber News

Renault Triber Videos

Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
1 Jun 2021
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
15 Feb 2022
Renault Kiger SUV is the most affordable sub-compact SUV in India.
Renault Kiger 2021: First drive review
22 Feb 2021
Watch drive review of Renault Duster Turbo petrol
Renault Duster 2020 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Drive review
3 Oct 2020
View all
 

Renault Triber FAQs

The Renault Triber RXE is priced on the road at Rs 6,27,247 in Mahrajganj.
The RTO Charges for the Renault Triber RXE in Mahrajganj is Rs 49,000.
In Mahrajganj, the insurance charges for the Renault Triber RXE will be Rs 27,747.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Triber base variant in Mahrajganj: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,50,000, RTO - Rs. 49,000, Insurance - Rs. 27,747, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Triber in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,27,247.
The top model of the Renault Triber is the Renault RXZ EASY-R AMT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,58,930 in Mahrajganj.
Renault Triber on-road price in Mahrajganj starts at Rs. 6,27,247 and goes up to Rs. 7,58,930. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for base variant of Renault Triber in Mahrajganj will be Rs. 12,718. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2023

BMW X4

BMW X4

96.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Aston Martin DB12

Aston Martin DB12

4.59 Cr
Check latest offers
BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

55 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLE 2023

93 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details