What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Bhopal? In Bhopal, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,72,271.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Bhopal? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Bhopal is Rs 40,520.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Bhopal? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Bhopal are Rs 24,651.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Bhopal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Bhopal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 40,520, Insurance - Rs. 24,651, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in Bhopal as Rs. 4,72,271 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,39,115 on the road in Bhopal.

