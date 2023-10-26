What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger in Narasinghpur? The on-road price of Renault Kiger RXE MT in Narasinghpur is Rs 6,37,237.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kiger in Narasinghpur? In Narasinghpur, the RTO charges for the Renault Kiger RXE MT will be Rs 44,482.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kiger in Narasinghpur? The Renault Kiger RXE MT's insurance charges in Narasinghpur are Rs 28,225.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kiger in Narasinghpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Renault Kiger base variant in Narasinghpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,64,030, RTO - Rs. 44,482, Insurance - Rs. 28,225, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Renault Kiger in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,37,237.

What is the on-road price of Renault Kiger Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kiger is the Renault RXZ Turbo CVT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 7,58,685 in Narasinghpur.

What is the on road price of Renault Kiger? The on-road price of Renault Kiger in Narasinghpur starts at Rs. 6,37,237 and goes upto Rs. 7,58,685. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.