MG Cyberster Specifications

MG Cyberster comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cyberster measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,691 mm. A two-seat model, MG Cyberster sits in the Convertible segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MG Cyberster price starts at ₹ 75 Lakhs .
₹75 Lakhs*
77 KWh
200 Kmph
580 Km
