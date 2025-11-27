hamburger icon
MG Cyberster Specifications

MG Cyberster is a 2 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 74,99,800 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
75 Lakhs*
MG Cyberster Specs

MG Cyberster comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cyberster measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,913 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,691 mm. A two-seat model,

MG Cyberster Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
77 kWh
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 s
Driving Range
580 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
725 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
503 bhp, 725 Nm
Charging Time
12 Hours 5 Minutes(AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R20
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)

Dimensions & Weight

Height
1329 mm
Length
4535 mm
Width
1913 mm
Wheelbase
2691 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person
Doors
2 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Drive Modes Names
Comfort, Sport, Custom, Super Sport
Drive Modes Count
4
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Central Locking
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Front
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Front

Storage

Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
Halogen
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime
Warranty (Kilometres)
unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Speakers
8
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Warning
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Direct

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)

MG Cyberster User Reviews & Ratings

4.6
5 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
3
Stunning Looks
Stylish and comfortable car. I believe it’s even better than many sports cars. This is one of the best editions of the car.
By: Jay (Nov 27, 2025)
One of the Best-Looking Cars Out There
The styling is very unique with a great sporty look. In the electric car segment of the Indian market, its performance and pickup are impressive. The company claims excellent performance, and so far, it lives up to that promise.
By: Nirmal Kumar (Aug 2, 2025)
MG Cyberster Related News

 MG Cyberster Related News

MG Cyberster Variants & Price List

MG Cyberster price starts at ₹ 75 Lakhs .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
77 KWh
200 Kmph
580 Km
