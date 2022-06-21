Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
No
Keyless Start/Button Start
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust Pipe
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Venity Mirrors
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes