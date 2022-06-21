Home > New Cars > Maruti Suzuki > Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 is a 7 Person seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 835,000 in India. It is available in 9 variants, 1,462 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 mileage is 20.3 to 26.11 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
₹ 8.35 to 12.79 Lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 Key Specs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Mileage 20.3 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine 1,462 cc
Transmission Manual,Automatic
Fuel type Petrol, CNG

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 Price List, Specifications and Features

LXi

1462 cc |

₹ 8.35 Lakhs* Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bph@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl
Driving Range
923 Km
Drivertrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Width
1735 mm
Length
4395 mm
Height
1690 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Locate Maruti Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Magic Auto Nexa

mapicon
Dwarka Sec-9, Near Metro Station,delhi,, Delhi, Delhi 110075
phoneicon
Magic Auto

mapicon
Plot No. 94, Sec-20,marble Mkt.,dwaraka,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110077
phoneicon
Dd Motors Nexa

mapicon
B-1/629, Main Najafgarh Road,janakpuri,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110058
phoneicon
Tr Sawhney Arena- Indraprastha

mapicon
Indraprastha Metro Station, Opp. Who,mahatma Gandhi Marg,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110002
phoneicon
