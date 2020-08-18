Maruti Alto 800

Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Alto 800 (HT Auto photo)

₹ 2.94 to 4.36 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 22.05 to 31.59 kmpl
Engine 796 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol and Cng

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
STD (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 2.94 Lakhs

STD Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 2.99 Lakhs

LXI (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.52 Lakhs

LXI Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.57 Lakhs

VXI (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.76 Lakhs

VXI Plus (Petrol) BS VI, 796 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.89 Lakhs

LXI S-CNG (CNG) BS VI, 796 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 4.32 Lakhs

LXI Opt S-CNG (CNG) BS VI, 796 cc, CNG, Manual

₹ 4.36 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue