|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 14.63 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 16 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.12 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.63 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 18.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.68 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 19.13 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.69 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.18 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.68 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 22.30 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 22.71 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.29 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 23.49 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.80 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 23.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 24.22 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 24.84 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 24.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.03 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.34 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.53 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 26.37 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars
