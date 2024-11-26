|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX GMT 7 STR
|₹ 15.80 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX DMT 7 STR
|₹ 17.27 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 18.50 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.14 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.19 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX3 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 20.67 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 20.72 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.28 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DMT 7 STR
|₹ 21.81 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 21.83 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX5 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.36 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 GAT 7 STR
|₹ 22.91 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 DAT 7 STR
|₹ 23.44 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 7 STR
|₹ 24.11 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DMT 6 STR
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.21 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T GAT 6 STR
|₹ 25.42 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 7 STR
|₹ 25.74 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DMT 7 STR
|₹ 25.77 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT 6 STR
|₹ 26.19 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 T DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 26.87 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 7 STR
|₹ 26.88 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L GAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.09 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 7 STR
|₹ 27.41 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT 6 STR
|₹ 27.62 Lakhs
|Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 L DAT AWD 7 STR
|₹ 28.54 Lakhs
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026