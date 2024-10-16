HT Auto
Mahindra Thar ROXX On Road Price in Rajsamand

4.5 out of 5
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Left Side
1/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View
2/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front View 1
3/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Front Wiper
4/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Grille
5/27
Mahindra Thar ROXX Rear Right Side
6/27
4.5 out of 5
12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rajsamand
Thar ROXX Price in Rajsamand

Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price in Rajsamand starts from Rs. 15.18 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Thar ROXX top variant goes up to Rs. 18.95 Lakhs in Rajsamand. Mahindra Thar ROXX comes with a choice of 1997

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Petrol MT₹ 15.18 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX1 Diesel MT₹ 16.59 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Petrol AT₹ 17.45 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT₹ 18.95 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Thar ROXX Variant Wise Price List in Rajsamand

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
MX1 Petrol MT
₹15.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,37,900
Insurance
80,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Jaipur
(Price not available in Rajsamand)
15,17,533
EMI@32,618/mo
MX1 Diesel MT
₹16.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
MX3 Petrol AT
₹17.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
MX3 Diesel MT
₹18.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Mahindra Thar ROXX News

Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the SUV, which is on sale alongside the three-door Mahindra Thar.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: Which SUV is more practical
16 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 12: MG Windsor EV & Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin, new Jeep Meridian bookings commenced
13 Oct 2024
Mahindra Thar Roxx borrows ADAS technology from its siblings like XUV700 and XUV 3XO. While ADAS promises more safety and convenience, the jury is still out on whether it is suitable on Indian roads.
Mahindra Thar Roxx deliveries begin across India
12 Oct 2024
Aakash Minda secured the winning bid of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.31 crore for the first Mahindra Thar Roxx with the VIN '001' that was recently handed over to him
Here’s how much the first Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN ‘001’ was auctioned for
8 Oct 2024
Kia launched two big ticket models in India on October 3. The new generation Carnival (left) has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while EV9, the latest EV from the Korean auto giant, has been introduced at a whopping <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 crore (ex-showroom).
Auto recap, Oct 3: Kia launches new Carnival, EV9. Record bookings for Thar Roxx
4 Oct 2024
Mahindra Thar ROXX Videos

Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO as the replacement of its sub-compact SUV XUV300. Larger in size, the XUV 3XO offers host of features, including a panoramic sunroof and ADAS technology.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Five unique features and five more it missed out
9 Jun 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Thar ROXX FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Rajsamand is Rs. 18.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Rajsamand amount to Rs. 2.04 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Thar ROXX in Rajsamand is Rs. 30,770.
The insurance charges for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Rajsamand are Rs. 91,375, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra Thar ROXX MX3 Diesel MT in Rajsamand includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 15.99 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 2.04 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 91,375, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 18.95 Lakhs.

