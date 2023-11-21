Saved Articles

Mahindra Bolero Neo On Road Price in Mehsana

3.5 out of 5
9.77 - 12.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mehsana
Bolero Neo Price in Mehsana

Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Mehsana starts from Rs. 9.77 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.18 Lakhs in Mehsana.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Bolero Neo N4₹ 9.77 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N8₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10₹ 11.43 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)₹ 12.18 Lakhs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Variant Wise Price List in Mehsana

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N4
₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,77,001
RTO
53,955
Insurance
45,394
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Mehsana
9,76,850
EMI@20,996/mo
N8
₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
N10
₹11.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
N10 (O)
₹12.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Mahindra Bolero Neo News

Mahindra Bolero Neo is the latest product from the car maker and its main claim to fame is its affordable pricing and robust drive traits.
Mahindra Bolero Neo drive impressions: Few frills, much skills off beaten path
21 Nov 2023
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched with host of medical equipment; priced at 14 lakh
20 Sept 2023
The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets a few extra features and cosmetic highlights over the standard N10 variant
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 11.50 lakh
25 Jan 2023
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Bolero Neo offers the rugged character of Bolero, pairing it with a more premium exterior and cabin look and feel.
Thar, XUV 300, Bolero Neo team up to help Mahindra post 17% PV sales rise in Aug
1 Sept 2021
Mahindra Bolero Neo Videos

Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
17 Jul 2021
Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
15 Sept 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Bolero Neo FAQs

The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 is priced on the road at Rs 9,76,850 in Mehsana.
The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 will have RTO charges of Rs 53,955 in Mehsana.
The insurance Charges for the Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 in Mehsana is Rs 45,394.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Mehsana: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,77,001, RTO - Rs. 53,955, Insurance - Rs. 45,394, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Mehsana is Rs. 9,76,850.
The top model of the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the Mahindra N10 (O), with an on-road price of Rs. 12,18,424 in Mehsana.
The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Mehsana starts at Rs. 9,76,850 and goes upto Rs. 12,18,424. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Mehsana will be Rs. 19,807. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

