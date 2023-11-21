What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Krishnanagar? The Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 is priced on the road at Rs 9,79,130 in Krishnanagar.

What is the detailed breakup of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Krishnanagar? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in Krishnanagar: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 8,77,001, RTO - Rs. 56,235, Insurance - Rs. 45,394, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo in ##cityName## is Rs. 9,79,130.

What is the on road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo in Krishnanagar starts at Rs. 9,79,130 and goes upto Rs. 12,21,281. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.