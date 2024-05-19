Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Hajipur starts from Rs. 10.19 Lakhs.
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Hajipur starts from Rs. 10.19 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 12.71 Lakhs in Hajipur.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O).
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price breakup in Hajipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV 3XO which starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakhs in Hajipur, Tata Nexon which starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Hajipur and Mahindra XUV500 2024 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Hajipur.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 ₹ 10.19 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 ₹ 11.33 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 ₹ 11.92 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) ₹ 12.71 Lakhs
