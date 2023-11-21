Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price in Alappuzha starts from Rs. 10.27 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant goes up to Rs. 13.04 Lakhs in Alappuzha.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 and the most priced model is Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O).
Mahindra Bolero Neo on road price breakup in Alappuzha includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Alappuzha, Mahindra Thar which starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs in Alappuzha and Mahindra XUV300 2024 starting at Rs. 9 Lakhs in Alappuzha.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Bolero Neo N4 ₹ 10.27 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 ₹ 11.43 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 ₹ 12.23 Lakhs Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) ₹ 13.04 Lakhs
