Mahindra BE.05 Front Left Side
UPCOMING
View all Images

MAHINDRA BE.05

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced

4.5
4 Opinions
₹12 - 16 Lakhs*Expected price
BE.05 Expected Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 164.88 kmph

BE.05: 185.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 386.0 km

BE.05: 450.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.25 hrs

BE.05: 0.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 45.81 kwh

BE.05: 80.0 kwh

Mahindra BE.05 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spied. Check details
Mahindra BE.05 spotted yet again ahead of launch. Check details

Mahindra BE.05 Price:

Mahindra BE.05 is priced at Rs. 12 - 16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra BE.05?

Mahindra BE.05 rivals are Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Venue EV, Tata Punch EV.

What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra BE.05?

BE.05 Launch Date

The Mahindra BE.05 launch date is yet to be announced.

BE.05 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12

Mahindra BE.05 Images

16 images
View All BE.05 Images

Mahindra BE.05 Specifications and Features

Max PowerYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Battery Capacity80.0 kWh
TransmissionAutomatic
Range450 km
Charging Time30 Minutes
Max Speed185 kmph

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra BE.05 User Opinions & Ratings

4.5
4 Ratings & Opinions
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
0
5 rating
3
This Car is the Best
Looks so beautiful with high-performance. Offers a 450 km mileage and full safety. A truly beautiful car?I like it!By: Jishu Adak (Jan 19, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect look
Best in look and also interior is so primium , performance, build quality makes perfect ev in this price By: Mangesh mahadik (Nov 24, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Best design and features
Amazing design , compare with tata avinya and byd atto 3 . But best design and features for the value comparisons of tata ev .By: Chaitaram (Oct 17, 2024)
Read Full Opinion
Perfect ev
I am Waiting to buy this car This has all parameters that I have been looking for.range is also good.By: Pratik (Oct 4, 2024)
Read Full Opinion

