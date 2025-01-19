BE.05 Launch Date

The Mahindra BE.05 launch date is yet to be announced.

BE.05 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 - 16 Lakhs*.

BE.05 Seating Capacity

The Mahindra BE.05 is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

BE.05 Rivals

Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Venue EV and Tata Punch EV are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra BE.05.