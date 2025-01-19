Mahindra BE.05 Price:
Mahindra BE.05 is priced at Rs. 12 - 16 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Which are the major rivals of Mahindra BE.05?
Mahindra BE.05 rivals are Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Venue EV, Tata Punch EV.
What is the Seating Capacity of Mahindra BE.05?
Mahindra BE.05 offers a 5 Seater configuration.