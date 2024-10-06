Mahindra BE.05 spotted again. What it tells about upcoming electric SUV

Mahindra is aiming to launch a major electric vehicle offensive and one of the key parts of that strategy is the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV. The upcoming EV has been spotted again ahead of its public debut during an ad shoot. The production version of the Mahindra BE.05 will be significantly different and carry more practical elements compared to the concept model the carmaker has showcased previously.

Mahindra BE.05: Exterior

The production version of the Mahindra BE.05 retains most of its design elements from the concept car. These styling elements include C-shaped LED daytime running lights, glossy black body cladding, aero-spec dual-tone alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, LED light bar connecting the taillights running through the centre of the tailgate. Also, it carries the chunky rear diffuser from the concept model.

However, the production avatar of the Mahindra BE.05 comes with some design tweaks compared to the concept model. It gets some minor changes in the form of conventional ORVMs, which replaced the sleek cameras that were fitted to the concept car. Also, the BE.05 gets repositioned flush-fitting door handles.

Mahindra BE.05: Interior

Inside the cabin, the upcoming Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV will come with a dual-spoke multifunction steering wheel with a backlit BE badging. Also, there will be a dual digital screen setup combining the instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system. It further gets an aeroplane-inspired gear lever, drive mode selector, front armrest, start-stop button, and cup holders. Also up for offer could be a heads-up display and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Mahindra BE.05: Powertrain

The upcoming electric SUV will be based on the automaker's INGLO architecture, which has been designed and developed for electric cars. Expect the SUV to receive a 60 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors, teaching powering one axle. Also, expect the SUV to promise a range of about 500 kilometres on a single charge.()

