Auto recap, Oct 6: Nissan Magnite variant-wise features, Mahindra BE.05 spotted

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, October 6.

Nissan Magnite facelift reaches India. Variant-wise price & features explained

Nissan India has launched the Magnite facelift in the country at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-life updates for the Nissan Magnite bring some cosmetic changes and also introduce a couple of new features to the SUV which is currently the main revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India. These updates also come along with a new variant nomenclature for the Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV. Here is a variant-wise pricing and features explainer for the new Nissan Magnite facelift.

Mahindra BE.05 spotted again. What it tells about upcoming electric SUV

Mahindra is aiming to launch a major electric vehicle offensive and one of the key parts of that strategy is the Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV. The upcoming EV has been spotted again ahead of its public debut during an ad shoot. The production version of the Mahindra BE.05 will be significantly different and carry more practical elements compared to the concept model the carmaker has showcased previously. Here is a quick look at the key facts of the electric SUV.

Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra battle explodes over Ola scooters

The sad state of the Ola Electric service centre has been brought to light once again. And like always, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, has responded dismissively. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to the social media platform X to call attention to the subpar condition of Ola Electric’s service centres and the overall quality of their service. Responding to Kamra, Ola Electric CEO has landed on a rift with the standup comedian.

