Nissan Magnite facelift reaches India. Variant-wise price & features explained
- Nissan Magnite facelift comes available with a revised variant lineup.
Nissan India has launched the Magnite facelift in the country at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-life updates for the Nissan Magnite bring some cosmetic changes and also introduce a couple of new features to the SUV which is currently the main revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India. These updates also come along with a new variant nomenclature for the Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV.
Powering the Nissan Magnite facelift are the same engine options that were available in the pre-facelift model. It gets a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as well that generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT as well.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
The Nissan Magnite facelift’s revised variant list includes trims like Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. With these updates, the SUV has revamped its competition with its rivals. Here is a quick look at the variant-wise price and features of the new Nissan Magnite.
The Visia is the base trim of the Nissan Magnite and it is available from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT option as well. The updated iteration of the sub-compact SUV gets halogen headlamps, chrome garnished door handles, roof rails, integrated rear spoiler and 16-inch steel wheels.
Inside the cabin, the Nissan Magnite facelift has an all-black interior. The features onboard the SUV include a rear armrest, a 60:40 split rear seat, a 3.5-inch LCD display at the instrument cluster, adjustable front and rear headrests, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, PM 2.5 cabin air filter, a 12V front power socket and power windows. The AMT version gets a footrest.
On the safety front, it gets six airbags, a three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, hill start assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors.
The Nissan Magnite facelift's Visia Plus trim is priced at ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering this version is the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with the manual gearbox. The Visia Plus trim has all the features available in the Visia. Additionally, it gets a sharkfin antenna, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets in-built WiFi tethering, a four-speaker audio system, a rear wiper and washer, a rear defogger and a reverse camera.
Nissan Magnite Acenta is priced from ₹7.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This trim is available with both the naturally aspirated engine and turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options for the trim include a manual gearbox and a CVT. The Ascenta trim gets all the features of the lower variants. Additionally, it gets skid plates, dual-tone wheel covers, LED turn indicators on the ORVMs and electrically foldable adjustable ORVMs. It comes equipped with a height-adjustable driver seat, push start-stop button, remote engine start via smart key, automatic climate control, keyless entry, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, anti-theft alarm etc.
Nissan Magnite N-Connecta is available from ₹7.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, while transmission options include manual gearbox and CVT. It gets all the features of the lower trims. Additionally, it gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, L-shaped LED daytime running g lights, side body cladding etc.
Inside the cabin, it sports a seven-inch digital driver's display, and a six-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, Also, it sports a floating eight-speed touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as voice recognition. Other features include a leatherette-wrapped dashboard, auto-dimming IRVM, smart key, front and rear USB Type-C chargers, front centre armrest with storage, push start/stop button, rear AC vents, rear camera, illuminated glove box, trunk light etc.
Also check these Cars
Magnite Tekna comes priced from ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets LED taillights, automatic headlamps with bi-projector units, LED turn indicators, LED fog lamps etc. Inside the cabin, it gets a black and light grey interior with orange stitching, a cooled glove box, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, leatherette accents on seats, leatherette wrapped handbrake and an LED cabin lamp.
Magnite Tekna Plus is priced from ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It has a dual-tone brown and orange interior theme. This trim sports leatherette seats, a leatherette front armrest, a front armrest with storage, and multi-colour ambient lighting with memory function.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.