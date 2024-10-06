Nissan Magnite facelift reaches India. Variant-wise price & features explained

Nissan India has launched the Magnite facelift in the country at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-life updates for the Nissan Magnite bring some cosmetic changes and also introduce a couple of new features to the SUV which is currently the main revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India. These updates also come along with a new variant nomenclature for the Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV.

Powering the Nissan Magnite facelift are the same engine options that were available in the pre-facelift model. It gets a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. There is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as well that generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT as well.

The Nissan Magnite facelift’s revised variant list includes trims like Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna, and Tekna+. With these updates, the SUV has revamped its competition with its rivals. Here is a quick look at the variant-wise price and features of the new Nissan Magnite.