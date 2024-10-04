2024 Nissan Magnite launched at 5.99 lakh. Check what's new

Nissan has launched the Magnite facelift in India. The 2024 Nissan Magnite starts at ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom, which is the same price as the outgoing model. The prices announced are introductory in nature and will be applicable to the first 10,000 customers to drive it home. The 2024 Magnite will renew its rivalry with the likes of Renault Kiger , Tata Punch , Maruti Fronx among others. First introduced in 2020, the Nissan Magnite has been the core pillar for the company since its launch. The company claims to have sold over 1.5 lakh units (including exports) of the Magnite since 2020.

The 2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same characteristics. In fact, the 2024 Magnite retains the same silhouette as the outgoing model while getting a

The Nissan Magnite has always been a handsome-looking car with good proportions. The 2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same characteristics. In fact, the 2024 Magnite retains the same silhouette as the outgoing model while getting a few design tweaks. The 2024 Nissan Magnite gets cosmetic changes and feature additions rather than a complete redesign.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Nissan Magnite 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Renault Kiger 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Nissan Sunny 2024 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Nissan Juke 998.0 cc 998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

2024 Nissan Magnite: Exterior

Upfront, the updated Magnite gets a revised front bumper along with a new front grille, making it look more aggressive than before. The sub-compact SUV retains its boomerang style DRLs (daytime running lights) on the lower half of the bumper. Meanwhile, the LED headlights are now automatic and get a bi-functional projector.

On the side, the 2024 Nissan Magnite remains mostly identical to the model it replaces, however, the new model gets a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, at the rear, it gets a set of revised tail lamps with distinct detailing and smoked effect. Alongside, the rear bumper has also been redesigned for the new model.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Interior

Similar to the exterior changes, the 2024 Nissan Magnite has got a refreshed cabin rather than a completely redesigned cabin. The layout remains similar to the outgoing model but now it comes with an all-leather treatment, there is a new auto-dimming IRVM with a frameless design and a wireless charger as well.

In addition to the new theme which is called Sunshine Orange. The 2024 Magnite continues to come with the same touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and 3d surround system from Arkamys. The seven-inch digital instrument cluster gets new graphics and is configurable now. Additionally, the 2024 Nissan Magnite also features a single-pane electric sunroof. There is a new key that enables auto lock, approach unlock and remote start.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Variants

For 2024, Nissan has updated the names of the variants of the Magnite. It will now be sold in six variants - Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Safety features

Nissan is now offering 6 airbags, high speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an emergency stop signal, reinforced body structure and VDC along with ESC. Moreover, Magnite now also comes with TPMS, ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist and Hydraulic Brake Assist.

2024 Nissan Magnite: Specs

The 2024 Nissan Magnite retains the same mechanical specifications. It gets an option of two petrol engines, a 1.0L turbo petrol engine and a 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo petrol unit gets paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

Meanwhile, the non-turbo unit gets paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The turbo petrol three-cylinder engine produces 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque while the three-cylinder non-turbo unit produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

Nissan Magnite: Enhanced role

With the discontinuation of the Nissan Kicks in April 2023, it’s the Nissan Magnite that has kept Nissan Motor India afloat since its launch in 2020. While the company has earlier announced its plans to have at least 5 percent of market share by financial year 2020-21, the story turned out to be something else. By FY24, the company’s market share in India had dropped to below 1 per cent. However, with a new strategy in place, the 2024 Magnite is targeted to be the catalyst for Nissan Motor India's revival.

The updated Magnite not only aims to regain momentum in the domestic market but also strengthens the company’s global presence. Since its debut, the Magnite has sold over 1.05 lakh units in India, averaging 3,000 units per month. On the export front, more than 35,000 units have been shipped to 17 right-hand-drive markets since June 2021.

Also Read : Nissan bets big on Magnite facelift to kickstart its turnaround journey

With the upcoming facelift, Nissan Motor India plans to expand exports to over 65 countries, including left-hand-drive markets, marking the Magnite as a truly global product. Designed and manufactured in India, the Magnite will be central to Nissan’s new “The Arc" strategy, guiding the company from 2024 to 2026.

In addition to the refreshed Magnite, Nissan Motor India has committed to launching two new C-segment SUVs, including a five-seater and a seven-seater, as well as an electric vehicle, further reinforcing its commitment to growth in India and abroad.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: