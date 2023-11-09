HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eletre Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 233.3 kmph

Eletre: 261.5 kmph

Range

Category Average: 548.4 km

Eletre: 550.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.38 hrs

Eletre: 5.8 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 107.66 kwh

Eletre: 112.0 kwh

View all Eletre Specs and Features

About Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre Variants
Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre ...Read More
3 Variants Available
Standard₹2.55 Cr*
112 kWh
258 kmph
600 km
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
S₹2.75 Cr*
112 kWh
258 kmph
600 km
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
R₹2.99 Cr*
112 kWh
265 kmph
490 km
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather
Ventilated Seats: All
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Lotus Eletre Images

14 images
View All Eletre Images

Lotus Eletre Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity112 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Keyless EntryYes
Range490-610 km
Max Motor Performance905 bhp, 985 Nm
Charging Time5 Hours 45 Minutes
SunroofYes
View all Eletre specs and features

Lotus Eletre comparison with similar cars

Lotus Eletre
Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
Lotus Emeya
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS
Porsche Taycan
₹2.55 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
32 Minutes (10-80%) DC fast charger
Charging Time
18 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Min
Charging Time
9 Hours
Range
490 km
Range
473 km
Range
610 km
Range
611 km
Range
348 Km
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Max Motor Performance
905 bhp, 985 Nm
Max Motor Performance
587 bhp, 1164 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
649 bhp, 950 Nm
Max Motor Performance
625 bhp, 850 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.95 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Ground Clearance
250 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Length
5103 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
-
Length
5125 mm
Length
4963 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1983 mm
Height
-
Height
1721 mm
Height
1381 mm
Width
2135 mm
Width
2187 mm
Width
-
Width
2034 mm
Width
2144 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
450 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Currently viewingEletre vs G-Class with EQ PowerEletre vs EmeyaEletre vs Maybach EQSEletre vs Taycan
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

