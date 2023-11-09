Launched in Nov 2023
Category Average: 233.3 kmph
Eletre: 261.5 kmph
Category Average: 548.4 km
Eletre: 550.0 km
Category Average: 4.38 hrs
Eletre: 5.8 hrs
Category Average: 107.66 kwh
Eletre: 112.0 kwh
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|112 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Range
|490-610 km
|Max Motor Performance
|905 bhp, 985 Nm
|Charging Time
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
Lotus Eletre
₹2.55 Cr*
₹3 Cr*
₹2.34 Cr*
₹2.25 Cr*
₹1.89 Cr*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
32 Minutes (10-80%) DC fast charger
Charging Time
18 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 25 Min
Charging Time
9 Hours
Range
490 km
Range
473 km
Range
610 km
Range
611 km
Range
348 Km
Airbags
8
Airbags
9
Airbags
-
Airbags
9
Airbags
10
Max Motor Performance
905 bhp, 985 Nm
Max Motor Performance
587 bhp, 1164 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
649 bhp, 950 Nm
Max Motor Performance
625 bhp, 850 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.95 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.4 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.2 seconds
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Ground Clearance
250 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
128 mm
Length
5103 mm
Length
4863 mm
Length
-
Length
5125 mm
Length
4963 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1983 mm
Height
-
Height
1721 mm
Height
1381 mm
Width
2135 mm
Width
2187 mm
Width
-
Width
2034 mm
Width
2144 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
620 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
450 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
