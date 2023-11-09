Lotus Eletre Variants

Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre comes in 3 variants. Lotus Eletre's top variant is R. ...Read MoreRead Less