The Eletre Standard, featuring a 112 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹2.66 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Eletre Standard delivers a claimed single-charge range of 600 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Eletre Standard is powered by a 112 kWh battery pack that allows for 600 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eletre Standard include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.
The Eletre Standard has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.