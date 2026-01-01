The Eletre S, featuring a 112 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 600 km, is priced at ₹2.86 Crore (ex-showroom).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eletre S include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.
The Eletre S has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.