The Eletre R, featuring a 112 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 490 km, is priced at ₹3.11 Crore (ex-showroom).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Eletre R include the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power priced ₹3 Cr and the Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS priced between ₹2.28 Cr - 2.63 Cr.
The Eletre R has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.