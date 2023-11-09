Lotus arrives in India with the Eletre electric performance SUV priced at 2.55 crore

Iconic British carmaker Lotus has officially announced its entry in India with with the launch of the Eletre electric performance SUV. The new Lotus Eletre is priced at ₹2.55 crore, going up to ₹2.99 crore (all prices are ex-showroom), which puts in the same price bracket as the Maserati Levante, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the like. However, unlike its turbocharged rivals, the Eletre uses an all-electric powertrain.

Lotus has partnered with Exclusive Motors to distribute and retail its cars in the country. The Delhi-based retails Bentley cars in India as well. The famed automaker will be opening its first dealership in Delhi in early 2024, while more showrooms will come up in subsequent years. Apart from Lotus, other British automotive royalty including McLaren, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Jaguar Land Rover, already have established presence in India.

The Lotus Eletre is offered in three variants and the top-spec Eletre R can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.95 seconds with a top speed of 265 kmph

The new Lotus Eletre is underpinned by the brand’s Electric Premium Architecture. The modular bespoke platform is aimed to produce more cars with different body styles in the future. The Eletre gets two powertrain options with the standard and Eletre S powered by the dual-motor system that develops 595 bhp and 710 Nm, with a range of 600 km on a single charge. The top-spec Lotus Eletre R packs a whopping 893 bhp and 985 Nm from its dual electric motors with a 2-speed transmission and a maximum range of 490 km on a single charge. The Eletre and Eletre S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, while the Eletre R can do the same run in just 2.95 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 265 kmph.

