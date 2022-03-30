HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: All Electric Lotus Eletre Suv Breaks Cover

In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover

Lotus brings in its first hyper, all-electric SUV - Eletre - with loads of power and a styling statement that's tailor-made to impress.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
Lotus Cars introduced its much-awaited all-electric hyper SUV Lotus Eletre that promises to offer smooth handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics. It is the British premium automaker's first five-door production car and also the first model outside sports car segment. 
1/9 Lotus Cars introduced its much-awaited all-electric hyper SUV Lotus Eletre that promises to offer smooth handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics. It is the British premium automaker's first five-door production car and also the first model outside sports car segment.  (Lotus Cars)
Lotus Cars introduced its much-awaited all-electric hyper SUV Lotus Eletre that promises to offer smooth handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics. It is the British premium automaker's first five-door production car and also the first model outside sports car segment. 
Lotus Cars introduced its much-awaited all-electric hyper SUV Lotus Eletre that promises to offer smooth handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics. It is the British premium automaker's first five-door production car and also the first model outside sports car segment. 
The Eletre EV is built on Lotus’ all-new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). Its low-to-the-ground design will give the user efficient handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies.
2/9 The Eletre EV is built on Lotus’ all-new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). Its low-to-the-ground design will give the user efficient handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies. (Lotus Cars)
The Eletre EV is built on Lotus’ all-new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). Its low-to-the-ground design will give the user efficient handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies.
The Eletre EV is built on Lotus’ all-new Electric Premium Architecture (EPA). Its low-to-the-ground design will give the user efficient handling, and the EPA can easily adapt to accommodate C+ to E+ vehicle class battery sizes, motors, component layouts and intelligent driving technologies.
The new Eletre EV offers the most advanced active aerodynamics package. Its design comes with a cab-forward stance, long wheelbase and very short overhangs front and rear. The ‘carved by air’ design of the electric SUV is inspired by Lotus Evija and Lotus Emira.  
3/9 The new Eletre EV offers the most advanced active aerodynamics package. Its design comes with a cab-forward stance, long wheelbase and very short overhangs front and rear. The ‘carved by air’ design of the electric SUV is inspired by Lotus Evija and Lotus Emira.   (Lotus Cars)
The new Eletre EV offers the most advanced active aerodynamics package. Its design comes with a cab-forward stance, long wheelbase and very short overhangs front and rear. The ‘carved by air’ design of the electric SUV is inspired by Lotus Evija and Lotus Emira.  
The new Eletre EV offers the most advanced active aerodynamics package. Its design comes with a cab-forward stance, long wheelbase and very short overhangs front and rear. The ‘carved by air’ design of the electric SUV is inspired by Lotus Evija and Lotus Emira.  
Lotus Eletre's come with an active front grille, a network of interconnecting triangular petals located at the central section. These petals remain closed when the electric car is at rest or when there’s a need to reduce drag during driving. They open in a distinctive pattern to feed air into the radiator, allowing the cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes as required.
4/9 Lotus Eletre's come with an active front grille, a network of interconnecting triangular petals located at the central section. These petals remain closed when the electric car is at rest or when there’s a need to reduce drag during driving. They open in a distinctive pattern to feed air into the radiator, allowing the cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes as required. (Lotus Cars)
Lotus Eletre's come with an active front grille, a network of interconnecting triangular petals located at the central section. These petals remain closed when the electric car is at rest or when there’s a need to reduce drag during driving. They open in a distinctive pattern to feed air into the radiator, allowing the cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes as required.
Lotus Eletre's come with an active front grille, a network of interconnecting triangular petals located at the central section. These petals remain closed when the electric car is at rest or when there’s a need to reduce drag during driving. They open in a distinctive pattern to feed air into the radiator, allowing the cooling of the electric motors, battery pack and front brakes as required.
The rear comes with very slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and scrolling directional indicators. The main lamps are available with matrix technology that permits constant high beam use without affecting oncoming traffic. These are housed below, recessed and partially hidden.
5/9 The rear comes with very slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and scrolling directional indicators. The main lamps are available with matrix technology that permits constant high beam use without affecting oncoming traffic. These are housed below, recessed and partially hidden.
The rear comes with very slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and scrolling directional indicators. The main lamps are available with matrix technology that permits constant high beam use without affecting oncoming traffic. These are housed below, recessed and partially hidden.
The rear comes with very slim and technical light clusters which house the Daytime Running Lights and scrolling directional indicators. The main lamps are available with matrix technology that permits constant high beam use without affecting oncoming traffic. These are housed below, recessed and partially hidden.
The roof spoiler of the EV channels airflow down the glass and into the active tailgate spoiler which is deployed automatically at speed. It has three distinct deployment angles, depending on the drive mode selected. The automaker at the Eletre’s front end has included a deployable LIDAR sensor mounted at the top of the windscreen. The electrically opening cover for the charging port is fitted in the front wing, as are the deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side. 
6/9 The roof spoiler of the EV channels airflow down the glass and into the active tailgate spoiler which is deployed automatically at speed. It has three distinct deployment angles, depending on the drive mode selected. The automaker at the Eletre’s front end has included a deployable LIDAR sensor mounted at the top of the windscreen. The electrically opening cover for the charging port is fitted in the front wing, as are the deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side.  (Lotus Cars)
The roof spoiler of the EV channels airflow down the glass and into the active tailgate spoiler which is deployed automatically at speed. It has three distinct deployment angles, depending on the drive mode selected. The automaker at the Eletre’s front end has included a deployable LIDAR sensor mounted at the top of the windscreen. The electrically opening cover for the charging port is fitted in the front wing, as are the deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side. 
The roof spoiler of the EV channels airflow down the glass and into the active tailgate spoiler which is deployed automatically at speed. It has three distinct deployment angles, depending on the drive mode selected. The automaker at the Eletre’s front end has included a deployable LIDAR sensor mounted at the top of the windscreen. The electrically opening cover for the charging port is fitted in the front wing, as are the deployable LIDAR sensors, one on each side. 
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends. The cockpit of the EV and high centre console are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija.
7/9 The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends. The cockpit of the EV and high centre console are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija. (Lotus Cars)
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends. The cockpit of the EV and high centre console are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija.
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends. The cockpit of the EV and high centre console are inspired by the Lotus Emira and Evija.
One can find a blade of light that will run below the instrument panel sitting in a ribbed channel that widens at each end to create the air vents. While it appears to be floating, the light is more than decorative and forms part of the human machine interface (HMI). It changes colour to communicate with occupants, for example, if a phone call is received, if the cabin temperature is changed, or to reflect the vehicle’s battery charge status.
8/9 One can find a blade of light that will run below the instrument panel sitting in a ribbed channel that widens at each end to create the air vents. While it appears to be floating, the light is more than decorative and forms part of the human machine interface (HMI). It changes colour to communicate with occupants, for example, if a phone call is received, if the cabin temperature is changed, or to reflect the vehicle’s battery charge status. (Lotus Cars)
One can find a blade of light that will run below the instrument panel sitting in a ribbed channel that widens at each end to create the air vents. While it appears to be floating, the light is more than decorative and forms part of the human machine interface (HMI). It changes colour to communicate with occupants, for example, if a phone call is received, if the cabin temperature is changed, or to reflect the vehicle’s battery charge status.
One can find a blade of light that will run below the instrument panel sitting in a ribbed channel that widens at each end to create the air vents. While it appears to be floating, the light is more than decorative and forms part of the human machine interface (HMI). It changes colour to communicate with occupants, for example, if a phone call is received, if the cabin temperature is changed, or to reflect the vehicle’s battery charge status.
The all-electric Lotus Eletre offers a battery capacity that is over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is 600km. It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in. 
9/9 The all-electric Lotus Eletre offers a battery capacity that is over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is 600km. It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in.  (Lotus Cars)
The all-electric Lotus Eletre offers a battery capacity that is over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is 600km. It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in. 
The all-electric Lotus Eletre offers a battery capacity that is over 100kWh and with power from 600hp. A 350kW charger will deliver a 400km range in just 20 minutes. The car’s target maximum WLTP driving range is 600km. It also comes with the ability as standard to accept 22kW AC charging which, where available, reduces the time plugged in. 
First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM IST
TAGS: Lotus Lotus Eletre Eletre Lotus Cars EV EVs Electric mobility electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Volkswagen recalls more than 10,000 vehicles over production issue
Volkswagen recalls more than 10,000 vehicles over production issue
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes: New highway all set to cut drive time
Bengaluru to Mysuru in 75 minutes: New highway all set to cut drive time
In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover
In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details
Petrol prices turn red hot: India vs the world, check rates here
Petrol prices turn red hot: India vs the world, check rates here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city