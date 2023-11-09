Lotus Eletre Specifications

Lotus Eletre comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Eletre measures 5,103 mm in length, 2,135 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,019 mm. The ground clearance of Eletre is 187 mm. A five-seat model, Lotus Eletre sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre comes in 3 variants. Lotus Eletre's top variant is R.
₹2.55 Cr*
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
₹2.75 Cr*
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
₹2.99 Cr*
112 KWh
265 Kmph
490 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
