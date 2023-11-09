HT Auto
Lotus Eletre
1/14
Lotus Eletre Front View
2/14
Lotus Eletre Headlight
3/14
Lotus Eletre Left Side View
4/14
Lotus Eletre Rear View
5/14
Lotus Eletre Taillight
View all Images
6/14

Lotus Eletre Specifications

Lotus Eletre is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,55,00,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.55 - 2.99 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Lotus Eletre Specs

Lotus Eletre comes in three electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Eletre measures 5,103 mm in length, 2,135 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,019 mm. The ground clearance of Eletre ...Read More

Lotus Eletre Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
R
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
112 kWh
Driving Range
490 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.95 seconds
Transmission
Automatic, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
905 bhp, 985 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
265 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link
Front Suspension
Multi-link

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5103 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
3019 mm
Height
1630 mm
Kerb Weight
2640 kg
Width
2135 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Rear row

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Finish
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)

Lotus Eletre Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
G-Class with EQ Power Specs
Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

2.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Emeya Specs
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maybach EQS Specs
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.89 - 2.53 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Taycan Specs

Lotus Eletre News

The Lotus Eletre is now on sale in India and marks the entry of the British brand in the market. The company has partnered with Delhi-based Exclusive Motors
Lotus arrives in India with the Eletre electric performance SUV priced at 2.55 crore
9 Nov 2023
Lotus Cars has launched the 2025 Emeya all-electric hyper-GT and the updated Emira range in India as part of its broader push into the luxury sports car market on our shores.
Lotus Cars launches all-new Emeya electric hyper-GT and updated 2025 Emira range in India
16 Jan 2025
The Lotus Theory 1 EV is a concept car that has recently been unveiled by the SAIC-owned British brand and it features an 986 bhp electric all-wheel drive platform with 402 km of range and a long list of futuristic tech that seems to good to be true.
Lotus unveils 986 bhp Theory 1 EV concept showcasing futuristic design and tech, gives 402 km range
18 Sept 2024
Lotus has just teased an upcoming sports car and it is expected to be an all-electric offering. The model is currently called the Theory 1 and it is expected to be a preview concept for the Type 135 electric sports car.
Lotus teases upcoming Theory 1 EV sports car, to be revealed on September 16 this year
14 Sept 2024
Lotus Technology, the EV branch of the British sports-car maker, has cut its annual delivery target by more than half amid heightened tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and weaker demand.
Lotus slashes delivery target over tariffs on Chinese EVs
1 Sept 2024
View all
 Lotus Eletre News

Lotus Eletre Variants & Price List

Lotus Eletre price starts at ₹ 2.55 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.99 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lotus Eletre comes in 3 variants. Lotus Eletre's top variant is R.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Standard
2.55 Cr*
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
S
2.75 Cr*
112 KWh
258 Kmph
600 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
R
2.99 Cr*
112 KWh
265 Kmph
490 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Lotus Cars

  • Popular
    View all  Lotus Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2025

    BYD Sealion 7

    BYD Sealion 7

    48.9 - 54.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.49 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Syros

    Kia Syros

    9 - 17.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2025

    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2025

    Volvo XC90 2025

    Volvo XC90 2025

    1.05 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Palisade

    Hyundai Palisade

    50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Avinya

    Tata Avinya

    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sportage

    Kia Sportage

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details