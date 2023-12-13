Jeep Compass on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 22.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jeep Compass on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 22.04 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jeep Compass dealers and showrooms in Meerut for best offers. Jeep Compass on road price breakup in Meerut includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jeep Compass is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Meerut, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Meerut and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Meerut. Variants On-Road Price Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 Diesel ₹ 22.04 Lakhs