|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone, equipped with a Kappa 1.0-litre GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹15.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 8 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.