|Engine
|998 cc
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol, equipped with a Kappa 1.0-litre GDi and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹16.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Venue deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol is available in 8 colour options: Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Hazel Blue, Mystic Sapphire, Abyss Black, Atlas White With Abyss Black, Hazel Blue With Abyss Black Roof.
The Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol is powered by a 998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Venue's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs or the Kia Syros priced between ₹8.67 Lakhs - 15.94 Lakhs.
The Venue HX 10 1.0 Turbo DCT Petrol has Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Distance to Empty and Child Safety Lock.