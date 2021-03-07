Home > Hyundai > Creta > Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Kosli

Hyundai Creta On Road Price in Kosli

Change City
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Add to compare

Hyundai Creta Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
Creta E 1.5 Petrol

₹ 11.28 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Ex Showroom Price
999,990
RTO
77,062
Insurance
50,458
On-Road Price
1,127,510
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹19,911*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
1.5 l MPi Petrol
Driving Range
850 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16
Length
4300 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm
Height
1635 mm
Width
1790 mm
Bootspace
433 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres
Creta E 1.5 Diesel

₹ 12.19 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta EX 1.5 Petrol

₹ 12.52 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta EX 1.5 Diesel

₹ 13.89 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta S 1.5 Petrol

₹ 13.92 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta S 1.5 Diesel

₹ 15.38 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol

₹ 15.89 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.5 Diesel

₹ 17.4 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹ 17.58 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel

₹ 18.89 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.5 Diesel Automatic

₹ 19.12 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Petrol CVT

₹ 18.95 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT

₹ 18.96 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone

₹ 18.96 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX (O) 1.5 Diesel Automatic

₹ 20.53 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT Dual Tone

₹ 20.15 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli

Creta SX (O) 1.4 Turbo 7 DCT

₹ 20.15 Lakhs On-Road Price in Kosli