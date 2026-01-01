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Honda Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda Elevate Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage15.31 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Elevate specs and features

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Prices

The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a Water Cooled i-VTEC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Mileage

All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Colours

The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 7 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Nordic Forest Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Engine and Transmission

The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 15.5 Lakhs.

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Specs & Features

The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Rear Defogger.

Honda Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Price

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹19.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,80,000
RTO
1,84,000
Insurance
75,851
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,40,351
EMI@41,706/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Honda Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Water Cooled i-VTEC
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4312 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm
Height
1790 mm
Width
1650 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
458 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres

Mobile Application Features

Remote Engine Start/Stop
No

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited (Extendable up to 7 Years / Unlimited)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Honda Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual EMI
EMI37,535 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,46,315
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,46,315
Interest Amount
5,05,792
Payable Amount
22,52,107

Honda Elevate other Variants

Elevate SV Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹13.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,80,000
RTO
1,30,000
Insurance
57,450
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,67,950
EMI@29,403/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Elevate V Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹14.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,000
RTO
1,34,900
Insurance
59,253
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,23,653
EMI@30,600/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate V Petrol Automatic (CVT)

₹15.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,79,000
RTO
1,49,900
Insurance
64,774
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,94,174
EMI@34,265/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate VX Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹16.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,93,000
RTO
1,51,300
Insurance
65,289
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,10,089
EMI@34,607/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX Petrol 1.5L Manual

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,062
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate VX Petrol Automatic (CVT)

₹17.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,900
Insurance
70,662
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,80,062
EMI@38,260/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX Petrol Automatic (CVT)

₹19.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,89,000
RTO
1,84,900
Insurance
76,182
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,50,582
EMI@41,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol Manual Black

₹19.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,90,000
RTO
1,85,000
Insurance
76,219
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,51,719
EMI@41,950/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol Automatic (CVT)

₹21.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,30,000
RTO
1,99,000
Insurance
81,372
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,10,872
EMI@45,371/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Elevate ZX Plus Petrol Automatic (CVT) Black

₹21.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,40,000
RTO
2,00,000
Insurance
81,740
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,22,240
EMI@45,615/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda Elevate Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.5 Lakhs
ElevatevsHector
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
ElevatevsAstor
Mahindra Thar OG

Mahindra Thar OG

10.32 - 18.99 Lakhs
+2
ElevatevsThar OG
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.59 Lakhs
+1
ElevatevsSierra
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
ElevatevsVictoris

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