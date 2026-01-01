|Engine
|1498 cc
|Mileage
|15.31 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual, equipped with a Water Cooled i-VTEC and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Elevate deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual is available in 7 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Nordic Forest Pearl, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic.
The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 119 bhp @ 6600 rpm and 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm of torque.
In the Elevate's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the MG Astor priced between ₹9.79 Lakhs - 15.5 Lakhs.
The Elevate ZX Plus Petrol 1.5L Manual has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Headlight Height Adjuster, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Gear Indicator, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning and Rear Defogger.