BYD Seal: Interior design and features

The interior of the BYD Seal EV is simple yet classy with plethora of features and plush upholstery. Soft-touch materials evokes a feeling of luxury while the giant 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system has removed the need of physical buttons on the dashboard.

The cabin of the Seal EV oozes with premium soft-touch materials almost everywhere you lay your hands on. Besides leather, the dashboard also gets suede material neatly stitched. The front seats are comfortable with pronounced side bolsters that will help you keep snug during high speed manoeuvres. Both the front seats can be adjusted electronically, get heating and cooling functionality.

But the highlight of the cabin is the large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system which houses most of the controls that you will need. It is quite responsive, is compatible with wireless Android Auto, and continues to carry BYD’s own party trick - a switch to change its orientation from landscape to portrait mode. The display controls most of the features and even has a dedicated button to adjust the AC vents on the dashboard. Big touchscreen infotainment systems tend to be a bit distracting when on the move. We found it difficult to read sometimes due to sunlight glare during our drive.

The 10.25-inch digital driver display includes key drive related information, including the most important one - battery charge status and range. However, we felt the screen is slightly small for the plethora of information it provides. It also gets a three spoke steering wheel which gets mounted controls to access phone calls, control media and more.

The centre console layout of the Seal EV is simplistic with a neat cluster of buttons and levers. The start/stop button, drive mode options, traction control are placed here along with a small crystalline gear shifter which looks inspired by Volvo. BYD has also provided the Seal EV with two slots to charge phones wirelessly. There are more charging ports under the dashboard which are difficult to reach out. There are two cupholders next to the driver armrest, one of which can be pressed to accommodate larger glasses or even medium-sized water bottles. There is also space under the centre console to keep small items.

The panoramic sunroof above is a fixed glass unit which, BYD says, helps to keep the heat out on hot summer days. It works to an extent but it did get quite hot inside within a few hours during our drive. It is advisable to get a cover accessory to keep the sun out.