BYD Seal Front Left Side
View all Images

BYD Seal

Launched in Mar 2024

4.0
2 Reviews
₹41 - 53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
BYD Seal Variants
BYD Seal price starts at ₹ 41 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
3 Variants Available
Dynamic₹41 Lakhs*
61.44 kWh
510 km
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Premium₹45.55 Lakhs*
82.56 kWh
650 km
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
Performance₹53 Lakhs*
82.56 kWh
580 km
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BYD Seal Expert Review

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
4 out of 5
4
Performance
4
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Solid electric performancePacked with cabin featuresSporty sedan looks

Cons

Low ground clearance Lacks physical buttons on the dashboard

As India prepares to welcome global EV giants like Tesla, a Chinese electric carmaker is quietly making inroads here and building its dreams. BYD, or Build Your Dreams, which recently beat Tesla to become the world's largest EV manufacturer, is now aiming to be a serious player in the midsize EV space in India. The EV maker has so far kept a low profile and, yet, managed to top the midsize EV segment sales in 2023 with its first two models e6 electric MPV and Atto 3 electric SUV. However, its latest offering - the Seal EV - promises to be the biggest bet for BYD.

Launched in March at a price of 41 lakh, which goes up to 53 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Seal electric sedan sits under most of the midsize electric vehicles in India. It has already clocked more than 800 bookings within the first month of its launch, promising to become BYD's most successful model here. Can it make help BYD to establish itself as one of the most prominent foreign EV makers in the country? Here is our first drive review which takes a deep dive into what the Seal EV promises to offer.

READ MORE

BYD Seal Images

16 images
View All Seal Images

BYD Seal Colours

BYD Seal is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Atlantic grey
Aurora white
Arctic blue
Cosmos black

BYD Seal Specifications and Features

Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity61.44 - 82.56 kWh
Range510-650 km
Max Motor Performance308 bhp 670 Nm
Charging Time26 Minutes
SunroofYes
View all Seal specs and features

BYD Seal Videos

BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
22 Apr 2024
BYD Seal EV launched in India: Worry for Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6?
6 Mar 2024

Popular BYD Cars

View all BYD Cars

BYD Seal EMI

EMI ₹66907.35/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

BYD Seal User Reviews & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
0
Write a Review
Good performance
Excellent performance with a powerful engine, fast charging capability, impressive mileage, and low maintenance.By: Sagar (Mar 18, 2025)
Read Full Review
A Revolutionary Electric Experience
firstly, i love this roof the entire roof providing passengers with an unparalleled view of the sky above and the second things are Impressive Range the company claims a range of 510 km on a single charge but real-world tests suggest that drivers can comfortably achieve between 420 to 450 km. One of the standout features of the BYD Seal is its remarkable charging capabilities With a 60 kWh battery it can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours making it incredibly convenient for busy lifestyles. I love this car, This is a vision of tomorrow's mobility. By: Deepanshu (Apr 19, 2024)
Read Full Review

