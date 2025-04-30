HT Auto
2025 BYD Seal: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the newly updated electric sedan

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Apr 2025, 06:52 AM
  The 2025 BYD Seal arrives in India with updated features, improved ride and tech, three distinct performance trims, and faster charging — starting at 41 lakh.
The newly updated BYD Seal is priced slightly higher than the outgoing model.
The newly updated BYD Seal is priced slightly higher than the outgoing model.

BYD has launched the updated 2025 Seal electric sedan in India, strengthening its presence in the premium EV segment. Known for its sleek design and advanced technology, the Seal has already carved a niche for itself among EV buyers, with over 1,300 units sold in its first year. The 2025 version brings a mix of cosmetic upgrades, new features, performance enhancements, and refined ride dynamics — all while retaining competitive pricing. Here's a breakdown of the five biggest highlights of the new BYD Seal.

1 Revised pricing

The 2025 BYD Seal is now available in three variants — Dynamic, Premium, and Performance — priced at 41 lakh, 45.70 lakh, and 53.15 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively. While the entry-level Dynamic RWD variant retains its price from the outgoing model, the Premium and Performance variants get a modest 15,000 increase. This slight revision reflects the new features and enhanced driving technology on offer.

2 Interior and features

 The updated Seal includes several comfort-focused upgrades. A new power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy now improve cabin ambience, especially under strong sunlight. The air-conditioning system has been revamped with a larger compressor for quicker cooling and an advanced purification module to improve air quality. Infotainment and convenience also see improvements, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now offered as standard. A newly added sound wave function enhances the acoustic quality inside the cabin, delivering a more immersive audio experience.

3 Battery, performance and range

Each variant of the BYD Seal offers a different driving experience based on battery capacity, power output, and range. The base Dynamic variant is equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery and a rear-wheel drive setup, producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 510 kilometres. The mid-level Premium variant also uses rear-wheel drive but gets a larger 82.56 kWh battery, delivering 308 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, and the highest claimed range of 650 kilometres. The top-of-the-line Performance variant shares the same 82.56 kWh battery but features an all-wheel drive setup with dual motors. It puts out a significantly higher 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, while maintaining a strong claimed range of 580 kilometres.

4 Suspension and handling

To complement the mechanical performance, the 2025 Seal now features advanced suspension systems for better ride quality and handling. The Premium variant is equipped with Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD), which adjust to varying road conditions to deliver a smoother and more controlled ride. The Performance variant goes a step further with BYD’s DiSus-C intelligent damping system, which actively manages suspension responses in real time to enhance comfort and cornering stability, especially useful during spirited driving or on uneven surfaces.

5 Improved charging options

Charging capabilities have been enhanced across all three variants. When using a standard 7 kW AC charger, a full charge takes about 12 hours. However, for those using fast chargers, the Dynamic variant supports up to 110 kW DC charging, allowing it to reach 85 per cent charge in under an hour. The Premium and Performance variants are even more capable, supporting up to 150 kW DC charging, which significantly reduces charging time, making them more convenient for longer trips and quick top-ups.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2025, 06:52 AM IST
